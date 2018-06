A SWAT standoff is underway after a man barricaded himself inside a room at the Araamda Inn in Smyrna.

Sgt. Jesse Hambrick with Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies were serving a warrant to a man for a misdemeanor crime at the hotel located at 5300 S Cobb Drive.

Hambrick said the suspect ran and barricaded himself inside of a room. Cobb County SWAT was called in to assist.

11Alive will update this story as more details develop.

