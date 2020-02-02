SMYRNA, Ga. — Smyrna Police said a 65-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and South Cobb Drive on Saturday night.

According to Smyrna Police Sgt. Louis Defense, police received a call at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday regarding a person who had been struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, Defense said, they found Roy Solomon in an unresponsive condition there.

Solomon was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he was pronounced dead, Defense said.

Investigators from the Smyrna Police Selected Traffic Enforcement Unit and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are looking into the circumstances that led up to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.

