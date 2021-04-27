Masks no longer required in city of Smyrna, mayor says

Mayor Derek Norton made the announcement on social media saying he's proud and looks forward to getting "back to normal."

SMYRNA, Ga. — If you are out and about within the city limits of Smyrna, you are no longer required to wear a mask, the mayor announced.

He said that for the past three weeks, the city has been administering COVID-19 vaccines to its citizens and that the coronavirus cases are 124 per 100,000 people in Cobb County over the past 14 days. He said that is .124 percent.

"Smyrna will continue to have the same requirements as outlined by the Governor’s order, but local executive order number 5 is hereby rescinded effective immediately, and masks are no longer required in the city," the mayor wrote in the statement.