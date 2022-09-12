Person found dead after being buried, trapped in trench, Smyrna Fire says

Here's what we know.

SMYRNA, Ga. — One person is dead after being completely buried in a trench in Smyrna, according to fire officials.

Smyrna Fire crews responded to a report of a person trapped in a trench. A rescue began and they found a person dead and recovered their body.

Cobb County Fire also responded to the scene to help.

An investigation remains ongoing, Smyrna Fire said. They did not share any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.