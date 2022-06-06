Princess of Belgium visits new US headquarters for company in Smyrna

Princess Astrid of Belgium was joined by Belgian business leaders and Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton to inaugurate the new facility.

SMYRNA, Ga. — A royal princess came to Smyrna to visit the new U.S. headquarters of global biopharmaceutical company UCB Monday.

Princess Astrid of Belgium was joined by Belgian business leaders and Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton to inaugurate the new facility and discuss its impact on patients locally and globally, along with plans for long-term sustainable growth. Leadership from Morehouse College and Georgia State University were also in attendance to help give her the royal treatment.

Her royal highness honored LaKeisha Parnell, an epilepsy patient and advocate, with a bouquet of flowers. The princess was seen smiling while being pictured with Parnell and UCB Executive Vice President Immunology and U.S. Solutions in the photo below.

According to its website, UCB focuses on "creating value for people living with severe diseases and immunology and neurology now and into the future." The company was founded in Brussels in the 1920s and maintains its global headquarters there.