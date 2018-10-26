SMYRNA, Ga. -- The owner of a popular Cobb County tattoo shop and one of his employees have been arrested on multiple charges - one of them for pointing a gun at teens and the other for sexual battery.

Smyrna investigators secured a warrant for Brandon Ellison Bond on charges of aggravated assault and pointing a weapon at another after he allegedly pointed a gun at teenage patrons of his shop as they were getting a tattoo.

This allegedly happened in May at "All or Nothing" Tattoo and Body Piercing at 2569 South Cobb Drive.

"The detectives indicated that his customers went to him for a tattoo," Smyrna Police Department spokesperson Louis Defense. "At some point during the process of getting a tattoo, Mr. Bond got irritated with his customers and he produced a firearm that he pointed at several of his customers during their experience while at his facility."

A police report elaborated that the victim, in this case, went to the shop to get a tattoo completed. He had already paid $1,500 for the first half and showed up with another $1,500 for the second half.

The victim, arriving with friends, noticed that Bond was drinking and waving a gun according to the report. At one point, the victim said that he wanted his money back which made Bond angry. The shop owner allegedly then pointed his gun at the victim and his friends and threw about $200 at them while kicking them out of the shop at gunpoint.

Police said they attempted to get his side of the story but after not being able to get in contact with him, secured warrants for his arrest.

Defense said that Bond had previously been investigated for a similar crime in December 2017 - this one involving a federal agent.

"Sometime that evening when he was getting the tattoo, Mr. Bond produced a firearm and they had a rather negative exchange," Defense said.

The police report elaborated on how that exchange went down. The victim was from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's San Francisco Office but came in as a customer - not an undercover agent.

As with the May incident, the victim, in this case, noticed that Bond had been drinking and was very hyper. The report stated that when the victim asked about the tattoo lines, Bond got angry, spit in his face and prevented him from leaving while holding him at gunpoint.

The agent said that Bond demanded he pay $500 to leave the shop. He paid, left and immediately called police.

Police returned with a search warrant and found nine handguns, a shot gun, a rifle, loaded magazines, 1.2 grams of heroin and 15 grams of marijuana.

In this earlier case, Bond was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, false imprisonment, and possession of heroin and pot along with simple assault.

On top of the charges he faces, Bond's employee Nicholas Robert Gamboa was charged, in a separate incident, with aggravated sexual battery after inappropriately touching a woman getting a piercing at the same shop on Oct. 22.

He said Gamboa touched the 32-year-old victim in the vaginal area and that the touch wasn't consensual.

"We are still investigating, however, we have gotten a couple of phone calls indicating to us that these type of transactions have happened previously to some of his customers," Defense said.

He said there may be even more victims and they're hoping that putting out information on both crimes will lead to them coming forward.

"We want to make sure that anyone that has been victimized while they patronize this business that we're listening to them," Defense said. "We're going to investigate their complaint and where charges are appropriate, we'll file those appropriate charges."

