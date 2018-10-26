SMYRNA, Ga. -- The owner of a popular Cobb County tattoo shop and one of his employees have been arrested on multiple charges - the owner for pointing a gun at teens and at a federal agent, and the employee for sexual battery.

Smyrna Police investigators secured a warrant for Brandon Ellison Bond on charges of aggravated assault and pointing a weapon at another after he allegedly pointed a gun at teenage patrons of his shop as one of them was getting a tattoo.

This allegedly happened in May at "All or Nothing" Tattoo and Body Piercing at 2569 South Cobb Drive.

"The detectives indicated that his customers went to him for a tattoo," said Smyrna Police Department spokesperson Louis Defense. "At some point during the process of getting a tattoo, Mr. Bond got irritated with his customers and he produced a firearm that he pointed at several of his customers during their experience while at his facility."

A police report elaborated that the victim, in this case, went to the shop to get his tattoo, on his left bicep, completed. He had already paid $1,500 for the first half, and showed up in May with another $1,500 for the second half.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The victim, who is 18 years old, arriving with friends, noticed that Bond was drinking and waving a gun according to the report. At one point, the victim said that he was frightened and wanted to leave, asking for his money back, which made Bond angry. The shop owner allegedly then pointed his gun at the victim and his friends and threw about $200 at them while kicking them out of the shop at gunpoint.

Police said they attempted to get Bond's side of the story but after not being able to get a response, secured warrants for his arrest.

Defense said that Bond had previously been investigated for a similar crime in December 2017 - this one involving a federal agent who was a customer.

"Sometime that evening when he was getting the tattoo, Mr. Bond produced a firearm and they had a rather negative exchange," Defense said.

The police report elaborated on how that exchange went down. The victim was from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's San Francisco Office but came in as a customer - not an undercover agent.

As with the May incident, the victim, in this case, noticed that Bond had been drinking and was very hyper. The report stated that when the victim asked about the tattoo lines, Bond got angry, spit in his face and prevented him from leaving while holding him at gunpoint.

The agent said that Bond demanded he pay $500 to leave the shop. He paid, left and immediately called police.

Police returned with a search warrant and found nine handguns, a shotgun, a rifle, loaded magazines, 1.2 grams of heroin and 15 grams of marijuana.

In this earlier case, Bond was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, false imprisonment, and possession of heroin and pot along with simple assault.

On top of the charges that Bond faces, one of Bond's employees, Nicholas Robert Gamboa, was charged, in a separate incident, with aggravated sexual battery after police say he assaulted a woman, with his fingers while she was getting a piercing in her vaginal area on Oct. 22, 2018.

Sgt. Defense said that Gamboa touched the 32-year-old victim in the vaginal area and that the touch wasn't consensual.

"We are still investigating, however, we have gotten a couple of phone calls indicating to us that these type of transactions have happened previously to some of his customers," Defense said.

He said there may be even more victims and police are hoping that putting out information on both suspects will lead to other possible victims coming forward.

"We want to make sure that anyone that has been victimized, while they patronized this business, that we're listening to them," Defense said. "We're going to investigate their complaint and where charges are appropriate, we'll file those appropriate charges."

© 2018 WXIA