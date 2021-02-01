Serious Smyrna accident shuts down major Cobb County route

Cobb Parkway (Highway 41) is shut down for north and southbound traffic just south of Lake Park Drive.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police in a major Cobb County city are warning the public to avoid a major route following an accident with injuries that has been under investigation for hours.

Smyrna Police reported around 6 p.m. that their Select Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit was investigating a "serious injury crash" on Cobb Parkway (U.S. Highway 41) just south of Lake Park Drive.

The crash and resulting investigation has had north and southbound routes of Cobb Parkway shut down in the area ever since with reopening not expected until around 10 p.m.

Motorists are urged to use Atlanta Road or South Cobb Drive to travel north and south through the city for now. Windy Hill and Spring roads are open to travel to the east and west through Smyrna.

The accident also completely blocked the entrance and exit of Wyndcliff Apartment Homes at the intersection of Cobb and Plumtree parkways.

"We apologize for the inconvenience; however, we greatly appreciate your patience with us as we work on the crash scene," Smyrna Police spokesperson, Sgt. Louis Defense, said.