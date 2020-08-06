She was left in the wreckage of a stolen SUV. Now she's dead, 2 others are injured and a suspect is on the run

The teen victim was a passenger in a vehicle police believe was stolen from the Nalley Lexus dealership in Smyrna.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are looking for answers after a vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Smyrna dealership and wrecked, with the driver leaving a teen girl and two other passengers to die.

The incident happened Sunday morning around 4:40 a.m. according to Smyrna Police spokesperson Sgt. Louis Defense III. Police were investigating an alarm when they discovered the door at the Nalley Lexus Smyrna dealership had been forced open. At that time, multiple suspects escaped from inside the business.

And as the suspects escaped, police noticed a stolen gray Lexus SUV driving away from the dealership.

Smyrna Police drove west on Spring Road until they saw the SUV heading north on Bell Drive. The SUV continued down the road at high speed until the driver lost control and crashed into a home at the corner of Bell Road and Afton Way.

Despite the crash, the driver was able to escape the wreckage and get away leaving his three passengers, two male and one female, behind. The two males were treated at the scene and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital according to Smyrna Police. Their injuries were said to be serious.

Sadly, the female in the car, who police confirmed was a teen, died at the scene of the crash.

Since the crash, Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett has requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the accident itself.

Smyrna Police Department's criminal investigations unit is looking into the burglary itself, theft by taking, criminal damage to property and what the department described as the "senseless death" of the passenger.

At the request of the victim's family for privacy, police aren't releasing any other details at this time.