Multiple lanes closed on South Cobb Drive after crash, Smyrna Police investigating

Authorities anticipate the road to reopen by midnight.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Smyrna Police responded to a "serious injury" crash along South Cobb Drive Tuesday night.

The police department said its Selected Traffic Enforcement Unit is actively working the accident on South Cobb Drive at Cooper Lake Road.

Authorities said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. However, multiple lanes are still closed northbound and southbound on South Cobb Drive, police said. Smyrna Police anticipate the road to reopen by midnight.

"Please slow down as the officers investigate and get the roadway clear," the police department said in a social media post.

In an update, Smyrna Police said one person was seriously hurt. No other details were released about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.