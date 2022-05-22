Smyrna Police looking to identify 2 persons of interest in connection to shooting death of 22-year-old

Here are the details.

Smyrna Police are asking the public for help identifying persons of interest in connection to a shooting in the Five Points Shopping Center last Monday.

According to Smyrna Police, 22-year-old Michael A. Ezzard Jr. was shot and killed at 1649 Roswell Street in Smyrna on May 16 shortly before 10 p.m.

Detectives are looking to speak with two individuals pictured below who may have knowledge of the shooting. They are also looking to find a car that they were in.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666, or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS) 8477 or by submitting a Crime Stoppers tip online.