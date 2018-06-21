SMYRNA, Ga. -- A 19-year-old was struck in the leg by a bullet during a drive-by shooting at a home early Thursday morning.

Police said that at 2:30 a.m., a teen was in his bed when he heard several gunshots go off. One of the bullets that hit the house struck him in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries. Two children and the victim's mother were also home at the time of the shooting but were unharmed.

Police are still searching for the gunman and have not released a description.

