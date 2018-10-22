SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Bobby Howard has been turning on blue lights outside his home every time an officer has died in the line of duty. After two years of honoring officers nationwide, Howard has made it his solemn duty to honor Gwinnett County Police officer Antwan Toney, who was killed in his own community.

“It’s my county. It’s where I live … it’s officers within the departments that I know,” Howard said.

It’s his way of paying tribute to men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. He has also posted a sign, displaying this message:

“When these lights are on, it means another member of the law enforcement community has lost their life in the line of duty … the people that are committed to protect and serve are doing the job they were called to do.”

Howard said losing Officer Toney has been an emotional experience for him – even though the two have never met.

“To the family of Officer Antwan Toney, what I can say to you is, I do not know your loved one. I did not have the opportunity to meet him personally,” Howard said. “I can only thank him from my heart for what he did for our community and how he loved this community.”

Howard said he does not look forward to lighting up the blue lights and signs – but he is proud to honor the lives of fallen heroes.

“I certainly would like to have a day when I can come out here and unplug this sign forever,” Howard said. “I hope and pray for that.”

