Man accused of kidnapping, raping 15-year-old girl turns himself in, Gwinnett Police say

Officers were searching for the 30-year-old after he assaulted the teen, Gwinnett Police said.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — An accused rapist is behind bars after turning himself in Monday, Gwinnett Police Department investigators said.

Akeem Alleyne, 30, is accused of kidnapping, two counts of rape, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated child molestation by sodomy after police said he assaulted a teenage girl. Police learned Alleyne was also connected to another rape case involving a woman and said he will face additional charges in that investigation as well.

Police started searching for Alleyne last week after they got a call from a mother reporting her 15-year-old had been assaulted, investigators said.

"The victim called a friend hysterical stating that she had been raped a few hours prior, Tuesday, September 20, 2022," police said. Authorities said the man had sexually assaulted the child at his home.