Snellville Police need help finding missing man, last seen leaving hospital

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Snellville Police need help finding a missing man who was last seen two days ago.

Antwon Barbary was last seen Friday, April 28, at around 11 p.m. leaving Piedmont Eastside Medical Center off Medical Way in Snellville, according to a Facebook post from the department's page.

A Mattie's call was for the 42-year-old, who is disabled, police said.

Barbary is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing orange shoes, dark jeans and a dark jacket, the post said.