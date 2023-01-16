Man shot by officer at Gwinnett County gas station after allegedly brandishing gun

Snellville Police said the officer "sustained a minor injury during the event" and was treated at a hospital.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot by a Snellville Police officer early Monday morning at a gas station after the department said it had "received multiple calls of a man brandishing a firearm."

A Snellville Police statement said the man was taken to a local hospital and was being treated. His condition was not immediately known. The department also said the officer "sustained a minor injury during the event" and was also treated at a hospital.

After receiving the calls, Snellville Police said officers were dispatched to the Speedway gas station on Stone Mountain Highway at Highpoint Road.

"When the officer tried to speak with the offender, the offender produced a firearm," the release said. "The officer discharged their issued duty weapon at the offender, striking the offender."

The release said officers gave aid to the man and called for an ambulance, and then he was taken to the hospital by Gwinnett Fire Department personnel.

Snellville police said the gun was located on scene.

"Per standard procedure, the GBI has been called to the scene to investigate the vent," Snellville police said.