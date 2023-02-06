Woman in custody after man found shot to death at home, Snellville Police say

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead, and a woman is in custody after a shooting at a Loganville home Friday afternoon, according to the Snellville Police Department.
Authorities said they responded around 1 p.m. to the 1500 block of Summit Pond Circle in Loganville. When officers arrived, they said they found a man, identified as 54-year-old David Jaillett, shot to death inside the home.
Police said there is no active threat, and the majority of Summit Pond Circle is blocked.
A woman has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting, police said.
Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
