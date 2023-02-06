Woman in custody after man found shot to death at home, Snellville Police say

Police said there is no active threat and the majority of Summit Pond Circle is blocked.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead, and a woman is in custody after a shooting at a Loganville home Friday afternoon, according to the Snellville Police Department.

Authorities said they responded around 1 p.m. to the 1500 block of Summit Pond Circle in Loganville. When officers arrived, they said they found a man, identified as 54-year-old David Jaillett, shot to death inside the home.

A woman has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.