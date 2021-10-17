Social justice organizations believe Ahmaud Arbery trial could spark change

Georgia previously amended its citizen's arrest law and implemented a hate crimes law in the wake of Ahmaud Arbery's death

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — With anticipation growing for the start of the trial over the death of Ahmaud Arbery, social justice groups are weighing in on potential changes that could come from the results of the trial.

Three men stand trial for murder in Arbery's death. Attorney Gerald Griggs with the NAACP Atlanta chapter noted the critical nature of the case across the state and the country.

"This is one of the biggest trials in Georgia history," Griggs said. "It's important that a message is sent in Georgia that every single life matters and that the rule of law is important in our community."

Britt Jones-Chukuwa, founder of Justice for Georgia, said the trial had already sparked rallies and has drawn a state and national spotlight to Glynn County.

"Ahmaud Arbery’s name has definitely highlighted Georgia," Jones-Chukuwa said. "His name has definitely influenced organizers to get out. People started movements because of Ahmaud Arbery. People started doing their research when it comes to white supremacy."

Even before the trial begins, Georgia has seen major changes at the legislative level. In June 2020, four months after Arbery's death, Governor Brian Kemp signed a bipartisan hate crimes law. The law imposes additional penalties for crimes motivated by race, religion, gender, sexual orientation and disability.

Nearly a year later, in May 2021, Arbery's family was on hand as Kemp repealed a portion of the state's Civil War-era citizen's arrest law. The legislation previously allowed most residents the ability to arrest someone they think committed a crime. However, the law came under fire after the killing of Arbery.

Two of the three men charged in his death told authorities that they chased Arbery, who was jogging in South Georgia at the time, because they believed he committed a crime. The updated citizen's arrest law still allows for self-defense and for business owners to detain suspected thieves.

Griggs said regardless of the verdicts in the upcoming trial, the outcome will spark even more change in Georgia and beyond.