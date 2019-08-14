DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department says the Social Security Administration building in Decatur was evacuated on Wednesday morning.

Authorities initially said a suspicious substance was found in a bag inside a package in the mail room of the building off Covington Highway.

11Alive News learned that the item of concern was actually a coffee stain on the outside of a package, officials said.

