DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department says the Social Security Administration building in Decatur is being evacuated.

On Wednesday, a suspicious package was discovered in the mailroom of the building off Covington Highway.

11Alive News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

