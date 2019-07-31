ATLANTA — A man was shot multiple times and killed at a DeKalb gas station Wednesday morning. A daughter is suing another gas station for the death of one of their family members. And, in 2018, one Atlanta neighborhood banded together to get a Lakewood gas station, better known as "Shoot 'em Up Chevron" shut down.

Some have suggested that increased security at the service stations could curb crime. But would that work?

11Alive looked into the numbers, legal details and solutions that have been presented in the past to help decrease the amount of crime happening at service stations statewide to find out what steps could be taken here.

RELATED: Police begin very public 'Blue Light Blitz' in response to DeKalb murders, violence

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross spoke with Kimberlee Jones, president of the South Atlanta Civic League, who explained the most effective and ineffective techniques they used to shape the notoriously known Chevron into a better gas station. Jones said the first thing concerned residents should do is aim to get it shut down.

"The gas station was essentially operating as an open-air drug market, and there was ganging, fighting over turf," she said.

Jones explained that she and others:

1. Called 911 about every incident to create a record

2. Worked with police to find creative solutions (they were able to shut this station down with help from the USDA)

3. Showed up at every hearing for infractions. That helped the arbitrator take their commitment into consideration.

"The main way that they were able to do it was through USDA, because they had bad food," Jones said. "Then, the neighborhood came in together and made sure that we followed up, and that's how we were successful in getting them out."

Ultimately, police partnered with the USDA to conduct a raid. That was when police found hidden drugs in the chips and even the coffee machine. Police found enough violations to shut down the store for a few weeks.

From there, every time there was a hearing, neighbors showed up at court.

RELATED: Daughter suing gas station over father's 2017 Thanksgiving death

After being shut down for some time, the gas station reopened with these significant changes:

1. It now has a 24-hour security system.

2. The gas station closes - meaning it's no longer a 24-hour business.

3. They now have clear coffee pots.

4. Community space is built into the gas station where police and community meetings are welcome.

Not everything was a slam dunk, though. Neighbors said some of the drug activity spilled over to other businesses. Loitering traffic also picked up near vacant homes.

But community advocates said what they did is a good road map for getting meaningful change in a community.

"When we have a community mobilize to make change it really gets a lot of attention," Jones said.

The ongoing battle

The fight for safer gas stations and responsibility has also been a topic in the state capital.

In 2017, Keisha Lance Bottoms proposed a resolution asking that the General Assembly pass a law that gives different municipalities requirements as it relates to security at gas stations, convenience stores and service stations. Although the resolution was adopted by the city on Jan. 3, 2017, it was turned down by the state legislature.

This legislation was introduced following Councilmember Felicia Moore's request for the Atlanta Police Department to develop signs that alert and educate the public on slider crimes citywide.

The legislation was approved, according to Council President Felicia Moore, but the effectiveness of the signs has not been confirmed.

MORE HEADLINES

Arlington man, 66, who died by suicide had 24-year-old wife's body in freezer

Man fatally shot at Citgo gas station

Cuddle cots give grieving mothers the gift of time

Husband kills wife who fled to fire station with their kids: Sheriff

Wayne Williams is scapegoat for Atlanta Child Murders: Informant