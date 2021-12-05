Some Cherokee County transport services not running today because of gas shortage

The county said it would be calling to reschedule some trips.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County said a number of its public transport services would be unavailable today due to the ongoing gas shortage.

According to the county, its Canton Fixed Routes, Empower Cherokee and Senior Center transport will all be interrupted.

It was not immediately clear if the interruptions could extend into Thursday.

The county's Demand Response service, it said, would be on a "modified schedule" and dispatchers would call to reschedule trips.