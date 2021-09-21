"Somebody ruined everybody's life" | Brother of hit-and-run victim pleads for answers two years later

The driver who hit and killed Kamau Grant's sister has not been found. Four months after her death, his mother also died in a collision.

ATLANTA — A man is pleading for answers after losing his sister in a hit-and-run incident two years ago.

Atlanta police said they're still looking for that driver, but the brother is committed to getting answers for himself and his mother, who was also killed in an accident four months later.

Kamau Gant is now clinging to hope as the clock continues to tick.

"Today is just one of these days where it's difficult to do these things," Gant said. "For somebody just to do this just ruined everybody's life, you know what I mean?"

Gant's now been through two years of heartache and unanswered questions, but he hasn't lost hope yet.

"Some type of forensic evidence or some type of new technology has to come about to help with the investigation. I just remain optimistic," Gant added.

On September 21, 2019, a hit and run driver killed Gant's sister, Rasheeda, while walking on the shoulder of Georgia 400 at Lenox Road.

She got out of her friend's car after a discussion and tried to get home when it happened. She would've been 30 years old.

"Life gone way too soon. You know, it just hurts," he said. "The way they left her wasn't right. And she didn't deserve that at all. We miss her every day."

While Atlanta Police found the car's bumper and linked it to a gold Honda Accord, they have not seen the vehicle or its driver.

APD tells us the investigation remains open, but for Gant, the heartache doesn't stop there.

"I've lost my immediate family in a matter of four months," he said. "Now I have relatives, but outside of that, it's my wife and kids."

After Rasheeda's death, their mother, Beverly, suffered a stroke.

In January of 2020, she walked out of her Jacksonville hospital, disoriented, and was struck and killed by a car. This time, the driver stopped to help.

Gant is so committed to getting answers for himself and his family that he checks in with 11Alive every year. We interviewed him one year ago today, where he pleaded people come forward.

"All we're asking for is somebody to come forward," he said while in tears, back in 2020.

When interviewed back then by 11Alive reporter Jon Shirek, he said Rasheeda brought life to every party. She was an accomplished cook, working at a Sandy Springs restaurant, training to be a sous-chef. Her goal was to open her own food truck business.

"She loved to cook, and she just wanted to bounce around wherever she was at, and just let everybody taste her food and just cook. She had so much life to live and so much to give life itself," Gant said.

Gant also added that Beverly was also the heart of the family.

"You just blink, and you look up, and they're just gone," he said.

APD says it has a $5,000 crime stoppers reward connected to Rasheeda's case.