Seniors get competitive at Somerby of Peachtree City Olympic-style events

The residents have formed teams to help compete for the gold.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Residents at Somerby of Peachtree City are getting into the Olympic spirit all week long.

Competing in teams, several people are going for gold during the Senior Winter Games. Residents are competing in six activities inspired by the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, according to the senior home.

The six events will focus on strength, balance, hand-eye coordination and cognition, event organizers said. The activities will be reminiscent of biathlon trekking and shooting, curling, figure skating and hockey with teams competing to do a much more simplified version of the sports.

The competitors kicked off their games Monday with figure skating poses and a nail-biting snowball toss. Several residents on Tuesday also scored for their team during a field hockey relay while also showing off their dance moves.

Somerby Peachtree City representatives said its Bridge Tx: Team Senior Winter Games concept is a great way to build morale and keep their residents healthy and active. They did a similar competition-style event during the summer during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.