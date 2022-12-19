Sony to pay $160 million in 2017 Masquerade concert murders, attorneys say

Two of the victims, Giovan Diaz, 22, and Ewell Ynoa, 21, died from their injuries.

ATLANTA — Five years after two people were killed at a concert in Underground Atlanta, a jury has decided that Sony is partially responsible for their deaths and should pay $160 million, according to attorneys with the Beasley Allen Law Firm.

The DeKalb County jury delivered its verdict on Dec. 15, according to a news release from the law firm, claiming Sony failed to protect concertgoers in the downtown Atlanta venue. The trial also consisted of two previously consolidated cases that were also suing Sony Music Holdings on similar grounds.

The verdict surrounds a deadly 2017 at a concert. A man, who Atlanta police identified as Jonathan Bautista, 25. Bautista fired shots into the crowd, hurting four people. Two of the victims, Giovan Diaz, 22, and Ewell Ynoa, 21, died from their injuries.

Investigators said Bautista entered Masquerade Club's "Hell" venue in the Kenny's Alley section of Underground Atlanta. It was during a Cousin Stizz set that Bautista fired shots after concert-goers climbed on stage.

“This verdict represents an incredible day of justice for our clients and for the safety of all people that attend concerts across America,” Parker Miller said Monday in a news release. Miller had been part of the litigation since the firm first filed suit.

The funds are meant to be financial compensation for the victims' families. Read more about Ynoa and Diaz here.