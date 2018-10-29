FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta high school won't be able to hold classes Monday thanks to a water main break.

South Forsyth High School will hold an online learning day Oct. 29 for students and staff, according to the school district's Facebook page.

According to officials, bus routes for South Forsyth High School will run as normal for Alliance students only. Drop-off and pick-up will also operate normally.

Details about after school practices and other activities will be posted on South Forsyth's High School's website by noon, Monday.

