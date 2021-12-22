3-year-old boy shot in South Fulton, police say

Police believe the child shot himself in the stomach.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 3-year-old was shot Wednesday morning in the city of South Fulton, according to police. It happened on the 200 block of Misty Walk.

Police said the boy shot himself in the stomach. The toddler was rushed to the Children's Hospital at Eggleston.

"The child was actually up and very alert going to the operating room," Cpt. Marcus Dennard with the South Fulton Police Department said.

Police believe the boy found an unsecured weapon under a bed and discharged the gun, striking himself.

Detectives are on the scene investigating and said they were waiting on a search warrant to learn more.

"Hopefully that child makes it through," Dennard said. "It's very upsetting right now because we just did a gun safety awareness event seminar yesterday."

Dennard said this is the third incident within the year that a child has found an unsecured weapon and hurt themselves or another loved one.

Earlier this month, also in South Fulton, a 5-year-old was killed when she was accidently shot by her 3-year-old cousin.

"We're pleading with the community: Please, if you have a gun, please secure it. We're trying to save lives out here," Dennard said.