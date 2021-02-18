South Fulton fire captain who signed pledge honored, moved to tears by surprise appearance by state interpreter

It was during the ceremony, when state interpreter David Cowan stepped onto the stage to interpret her remarks, that she became overwhelmed with emotion.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Fire Captain who was praised after both reciting and signing the Pledge of Allegiance during President Biden's inauguration last month received an honor from the city. But it was the special guest in attendance who brought her to tears.

On Wednesday, City of South Fulton leaders honored Capt. Andrea Hall with a proclamation for the role she played in the national ceremony, which was seen as a moment of inclusivity to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

In her remarks, Hall recalled how she was asked to participate in the inauguration ceremony simply to represent fire unions across the country. Later, she was asked to sign the Pledge, which she did "as an act of love for my father." But, she said she quickly realized the ripple effect had.

"I had certainly not anticipated that it was going to have that impact," she said, adding that it was a reminder of "how important it is to be mindful of others."

But it was during that ceremony, when state interpreter David Cowan stepped onto the stage to interpret her remarks, that she became overwhelmed with emotion over the "powerful moment."

Cowan, who is also a member of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, is most recognized for joining Gov. Brian Kemp during official state appearances to sign. But he is also known for his high-energy interpretations elsewhere, including his interpretation of a Beyoncé song during Atlanta Pride that went viral.

Hall, according to those in attendance, has wanted to meet Cowan for a long time, but it hadn’t worked out, so the City of South Fulton surprised her with his attendance.

"I appreciate you David for coming here to - I'm so overwhelmed with emotion right now because this is such a powerful moment for me and I appreciate you guys going out of your way to give this to me," Hall said.

The two shared another moment of conversation after the proclamation and an embrace.