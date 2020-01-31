Several families lost everything they had after a fire destroyed a large section of a condo building in South Fulton on Wednesday.

The Red Cross of Georgia, who responded to help out, said 60 residents were displaced from the fire at the Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway.

On Thursday, South Fulton city officials said they were activating Welcome All Park as a shelter for the people impacted.

“As a certified Red Cross disaster relief site, we value our partnership with the American Red Cross to support citizens in our community during challenging times,” said Tony Phillips, director of parks, recreation, and cultural affairs.

A witness recorded a video of the fire that showed the chaos as residents scrambled to safety. On one side of the building, you even see a man running with a ladder to help a resident who lowered two small children from a balcony.

RELATED: Video shows resident dropping children from balcony to waiting rescuers as fire rages

Jerald Sands

RELATED: 2 rescued after being trapped during fire at condo building

The South Fulton Fire Department told 11Alive that when they arrived, flames were already shooting through the roof.

They had to rescue two people who were trapped on the third floor. One person was taken to the hospital and the other was treated at the scene.

The Red Cross said the fire destroyed half of the 24-unit building, damaging 12 homes. It also forced power to be shut down to an additional 12 units.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Fire Chief Freddie Broome. He added that the fire resulted in $1 million in property damage.

OTHER HEADLINES |

'It wasn't rocket science': Georgia State Patrol dismisses troopers after entire class cheated on speed gun exams

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old