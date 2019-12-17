SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — To show more inclusion, the City of South Fulton is dropping gender-specific titles for their public safety jobs.

The city council recently voted to limit the use of gender-related titles, such as policemen and firemen. Instead, they want to use the terms police officers and firefighters. The goal, they said, is to promote gender workplace diversity.

“We want to create a more inclusive environment for city employees and staff,” said Carmalitha Gumbs, who represents District 2 in South Fulton. She sponsored the legislation.

“When we became a city, we inherited policies and procedures that included outdated and antiquated references regarding public safety personnel. It is important that we move the city in the right direction," she added.

READ: Always to remove feminine symbol from packaging to respect trans, non-binary users

South Fulton said it has seven firefighters who are women, including one recruit.

“You can’t have an all-inclusive work environment if everyone does not feel included,” said Fire Chief Freddie Broome. “We are one of the few cities in Georgia that is taking a proactive step to remove gender-specific terminology and embrace neutral terminology.

City officials also said 40 women are a part of its police force.

“We certainly value all of our employees and want to send the consistent message of inclusion,” said Police Chief Keith Meadows. “I applaud the council’s leadership on this issue.”

The City of South Fulton claims it is one of the first cities to take this step in Georgia.

READ: 'So inspiring!' | Student from Atlanta Harvard debate group shares sweet moment with CEO of bank who 'looks like her'

MORE HEADLINES

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'

WANTED: Teen twin sisters break into home, beat woman with frying pan, sheriff says

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old