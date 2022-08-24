With public safety in mind, South Fulton City Council unanimously passes gun law

Here's what the new regulation means.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In an effort to keep families safe, the city of South Fulton has now passed new gun law.

The city council unanimously passed the amended ordinance Tuesday night. It now bans guns from government buildings but specifically prohibits the act of brandishing a firearm in city parks.

This new regulation was sponsored by councilwoman Helen Willis, and the city council helped to strengthen a previous ruling that was already in place. The unanimous passing of the new law comes after a deadly shooting in Welcome All Park in April where a 20-year-old father was killed.

Willis said this isn't the first time a gun had been drawn in a South Fulton public park. Now, she's hoping the new ordinance will help keep families out of harm's way while enjoying fun activities in city parks.

"If I see someone with a gun on their hip, flourishing a gun and threatening people, that doesn't make me feel safe," Willis said. "And it wouldn't make me feel safe if I had kids in the park participating in programs."

However, this isn't the only safety measure the city of South Fulton has implemented to keep families in the community safe. After the Welcome All Park shooting, the city placed park rangers around city parks during weekend hours to keep safety as the top priority.