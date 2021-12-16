Firefighters go on the defensive as flames engulf South Fulton home

Firefighters were forced to take defensive positions as the flames grew too large to manage.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Thick smoke stacks could be seen in a South Fulton neighborhood on Thursday following a scorching house fire. Now, investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

When firefighters responded to a house fire at 500 Stoneglen Chase SW near Camp Creek Rd within the City of South Fulton, they discovered significant damage. Crews were unable to enter the home due to the size and intensity of the fire.

Unable to control the blaze, firefighters went into defensive mode and soon began watching for hot spots. Officials have not yet reported if anyone was hurt in the blaze.