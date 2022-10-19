Massive South Fulton house fire kills 2, search on for 2 more | What we know

Lt. Eric Jackson of South Fulton Fire gave an update just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Here is what we know.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A devastating house fire at a two-story home in the City of South Fulton killed two people and left two more unaccounted for early Wednesday morning.

Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue said they arrived at the home on Oswego Trail just before 5 a.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.

Lt. Eric Jackson of South Fulton Fire and Rescue gave an update just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Here is what we know:

There was a total of 12 people inside of the house at the time of the fire.

Two people, one man and one woman, were pronounced dead after previously being unaccounted for.

Two people, a woman and a child, remain unaccounted for but are believed to be dead.

Five people were taken via ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital, but are currently in stable condition.

Two more people drove themselves to the hospital.

One person walked away from the fire and did not go to the hospital.

Firefighters are still sifting through the unstable structure in order to find the other two people unaccounted for. He stated they put the search on pause Wednesday night until daybreak Thursday due to safety reasons.

Lt. Jackson described that the floors are burned out, the staircases are gone and the back side of the house is almost completely erased. The fire department previously said that the roof of the building started to cave in.