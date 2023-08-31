Firefighters battle large fire at South Fulton home

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where firefighters were seen spraying water over the flames, which appeared to fully engulf the roof of the home.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Firefighters are working to put out flames at a South Fulton home Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the fire broke out at a home at the 3000 block of Demooney Road. The location is not far from Cliftondale Park in College Park.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where firefighters were seen spraying water over the flames. The roof of the home appeared to be engulfed in flames earlier. Plumes of smoke can still be seen coming from the home as crews continue to work.

Officials said no one was hurt. It's unclear at this time how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.