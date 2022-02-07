'The city has no current plans to intervene,' South Fulton leaders say of troubled Camelot Condos

Fires, murders, and more recently, lack of electricity have plagued the condominiums for years.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton is trying to address community concerns over the Camelot Condominiums, but ultimately, city leaders said it is out of their hands.

Despite efforts to improve the property off Old National Highway in South Fulton, the dilapidated Camelot Condominiums have become notorious as one of metro Atlanta's most run-down housing units. Between fires and murders, people in the city have pushed leaders to tear down the complex altogether.

More recently, residents were left in the sweltering Georgia heat for weeks after Georgia Power said someone tampered with the meter conditions for several units, making conditions unsafe. The company said it received nine notices and had to disconnect power in four buildings to protect the residents.

"Our code enforcement and fire departments have worked diligently with the complex's homeowners' association to mediate code violations," the city said in a statement.

Officials furthered their statement, saying that's really all they have the power to do.

"However, the condominium development is private property owned by individual condo owners and landlords who rent units. The city has no direct involvement in the management of day-to-day operations of the complex, for which the city bears no legal or financial obligation," city leaders explained.

"The city has no current plans to intervene."

In its four-page statement, leaders addressed several frequently asked questions with officials reiterating its outside of the city's scope to address them. Leaders also clarified what the city's role is regarding Camelot, adding they can only enforce ordinances and city codes.

"Its code enforcement team and city engineer investigate complaints and possible violations and issue citations to property owners," leaders said regarding the code enforcement process.

South Fulton city leaders said its code enforcement board, made up of residents appointed by the city council, has already referred several cases to the city's municipal court. The court is scheduled to hear around 30 cases regarding the condo property on Aug. 8.

As far as the violations, the city said most of the cases involve internal problems like plumbing, electrical, mechanical, and structural issues. Other citations range from junk vehicles to lawn care issues.

As violations await to be addressed, Mayor Khalid Kamau is sorting through ways to improve the property. He moved into the condos on Jan. 2 to experience what the lifestyle is like and how to tackle the systemic issues that seem to be deeply embedded into the property.