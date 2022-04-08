City of South Fulton proposes master plan to improve parks

The parks and recreation division of the city has proposed several improvements.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton has a master plan to improve its parks and community areas and the city wants to pump $100 million to execute its vision. However, city leaders said that still might not be enough.

Preliminary designs have been drawn up for 11 of the city's parks in the City of South Fulton Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Master Plan. In total, 21 parks and three community centers are earmarked for improvements including Cedar Grove Park and Welcome All Park.

Some of the enhancements being discussed include an outdoor pool, walking trails, more dog parks and a skate park. The designs are conceptual but city leaders said they are looking for ways to fund them into fruition.

Officials have tried to craft a master plan like this in 2020. This time, the goal is to have the plan in place and presented to South Fulton's mayor and city council sometime next month.