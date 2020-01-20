SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A person was hit by a train early Monday morning in South Fulton.

According the City of South Fulton Police Department, officers responded to the fatal incident on Roosevelt Highway and Mallory Road around 7 a.m.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was trying to run across the railroad tracks when they were hit by the train.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The name of the victim - who is an adult - is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

