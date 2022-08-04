EXCLUSIVE: City of South Fulton neighborhood terrified after numerous homes and a teenager are shot over the past few weeks

Officers found about 20 shell casings from both an automatic rifle and handgun Friday morning at the Pine Tree Condominiums.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — People who live in a South Fulton neighborhood said they're terrified after multiple shootings in their community over the past few weeks.

City of South Fulton Police tell 11Alive a teenage boy is recovering after being shot by someone holding an automatic rifle just after 9 a.m. Friday.

Investigators are putting together the pieces of several recent shootings at the Pine Tree Condominiums, which left numerous homes with bullet holes and a young man recovering from being shot once in his upper body.

"I heard gunshots. Pow. Pow. Pow. Pow. Come to find out, my house was shot up," Felicia Jenkins said.

Felicia Jenkins said she now sleeps on the floor as her home is riddled with bullets.

"We're scared, and a lot of people say they're going to move up out of here because of that," Jenkins said.

EXCLUSIVE: @SouthFulton_PD say the PineTree Condos have been shot up several times over the past few weeks, & an 18-year-old boy is recovering after being shot by someone holding an automatic rifle this morning. Numerous homes have bullet holes.@11AliveNews @khalidCares pic.twitter.com/UshHygNF4Z — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) April 9, 2022

Jenkins said last Saturday bullets went through her downstairs bathroom and two upstairs bedrooms. The front of her home has three gaping bullet holes. She's not alone.

"Last week after my children told me they heard a really loud sound in the house, my clock in the kitchen had fallen down, and it was because a bullet had come through my house, through the bedroom and through the kitchen," Ariann Woods said.

Ariann Woods said someone shot her home last Thursday.

"I don't want to let my kids outside because we don't feel safe here," Woods said. "You don't really see many kids out playing or people walking their dogs with how it's been here the past two weeks."

Residents like Jenkins and Woods heard gun shots again Friday morning.

City of South Fulton Police Lt. Jubal Rogers said officers found more than 20 shell casings from a handgun and an automatic rifle. One of those bullets struck an 18-year-old boy. He's expected to be okay.

"I believe this was the first time a person has been shot there in the last few weeks," Rogers said.

"There's been a lot of gunfire here recently, but especially hearing it was an automatic rifle, that is especially unnerving," said Damien Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood.

South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau used to live in the Pine Tree Condominiums when he served the city as a councilman.

"This community was solid. To hear about the violence, the shootings that have happened over the past couple of months, it's disappointing," khalid said.

Mayor khalid is also taking action to clean up violence in the complex.

"We'll be going door to door canvassing on Sunday," khalid said. "We'll meet at the Wal-Mart on Old National Pike and going door to door."

The Mayor said the city is putting on events to keep young people in the community occupied. One is the 3rd annual Spring Eggstravaganza across the street from the complex. It'll be held at 2775 Creel Road on Saturday, April 16, from 3-7 p.m.

"The City of South Fulton is committed to your safety, and I am personally. This is my hometown. I am committed to this neighborhood. I grew up around the corner. I'm committed to this community. We're going to be here, but we also need your help. We need your involvement. Help us help you by just communicating. If you see something, say something, reach out to us. Reach out to me and we will respond," khalid said.