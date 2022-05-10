South Fulton Police Department announces temporary location for its internal operations

The police department said it'll be moving its internal operations to One Hartsfield Centre, near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, due to a lack of space.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — As the South Fulton Police Department works on plans for a new headquarters, it announced a temporary home for its internal operations.

The police department said in a release Tuesday, it'll be moving its internal operations to One Hartsfield Centre, near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, due to a lack of space.

Its internal departments include training, hiring and recruitment, background check, internal affairs and warrants. Currently, the departments are scattered across precincts. The police department said this way the internal departments will be located in one building.

"All public services, such as patrols and investigations, will remain housed within the city’s three police precincts," the police department said.

South Fulton Police said residents in the city will not see any change in services and response times will not be impacted.

Chief Keith Meadows added the new location for administrative offices will improve the police department's efficiency and effectiveness.

“We have specific needs a facility must meet, including a size of at least 18,000 square feet,” Meadows said. “We have been looking for a space in the city for the last couple of years. Because South Fulton is such a young city, the inventory simply isn’t there.”

Real Estate Advisor Tommy Collins said there hasn't been any development of office space for the City of South Fulton to take advantage of.

“We had to expand our search,” Collins said in a release.

Collins added the space is being subleased from another occupant, which will continue to pay part of the lease. The cost to lease the space will be about $16 per square foot per month. Collins said in comparison, many Atlanta office spaces are being leased at about $10 more per square foot.

The police department announced this week it has purchased nine acres at the intersection of Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road. The long-term plan is to "consolidate operations, including administration, patrol, investigations, special operations and evidence processing."

The site will also serve as a training facility and a shooting range, a release stated. Additionally, a community center and public walking trail are among the plans for the site.

“This new space will allow the department to bring our administrative functions under one roof at a negotiated annual rental rate to achieve the best value for taxpayers until our new headquarters is built,” Meadows said.