South Fulton is protecting, preserving cemeteries with new ordinance

City council members approved a measure to protect gravestones and where they rest.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton is cracking down on vandalism in cemeteries.

Leaders took steps to outlaw disrespecting any final resting place within its city limits. City council members called their ordinance a proactive approach before vandalism became a grave concern.

"Vandalism to a house or car, those items one can replace," Councilman Corey A. Reeves said in a news release. "Vandalism to a cemetery -- you violate their peace."

The new ordinance prohibits anyone from leaving garbage in any city cemetery, according to a city news release. It also makes it illegal to remove, disturb, vandalize, destroy or move any stone, brick, iron or other material or fence enclosing a cemetery. These rules also extend to individual graves.

Tampering with flowers or plants at a gravesite is also prohibited, as outlined by the new city ordinance. The only exception is if plot owners, caretakers or if someone is providing maintenance to the site or cleaning off debris.

Anyone who violates any terms of the ordinance can face up to $1,000 in fines and six months in jail, according to a city news release.

"These cemeteries tell much of our city's history," Councilwoman Dr. Catherine Roswell said in a news release. Roswell cosponsored the ordinance with Reeves.