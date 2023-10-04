Police hiring standards, youth violence, mental health addressed at South Fulton public safety meeting

One of the many things that came up included the new law that bans hiring a police officer who’s ever been fired or resigned for use-of-force violations.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — At a public safety meeting Monday, South Fulton Police put the focus on making sure the right police officers are on the streets, addressing a mental health crisis, and curbing youth violence.

About a dozen people who live in the City of South Fulton came out to the public safety meeting at the Wolf Creek Library.

One of the many things that came up was the new practice of not hiring a police officer who’s ever been fired or resigned for use-of-force violations, or for not rendering aid to someone who needs medical treatment.

“We just have to make sure our voices are heard," Buster Meadows said.

He was one of the South Fulton residents who brought his concerns to the meeting, and he got answers from police and a city council member.

“There’s a lot of issues that are stemming from our youth and gun violence, and we need to be engaged with our youth," Meadows added.

“What are we doing to make sure the community remains safe? When there are issues, what are we doing to address them?” said Kimberly King, who lives in the City of South Fulton.

South Fulton Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs hosted the meeting and also told residents about a possible mental health pilot program.

“With that legislation, anytime an officer is on site, a social worker will also be on site with them as well helping them through any kind of crisis issues any of our residents are facing," Gumbs explained.

Another topic at the meeting was a new resolution sponsored by City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Zenobia Willis that changes the hiring process for police officers.

“We want to make sure we’re hiring officers of quality, and we’re not focusing on the quantity," Willis said. “If you’ve ever been terminated, or you’ve resigned in lieu of termination, you will not be considered here in the City of South Fulton.”

She believes the change will keep families and the community safe.

“We want to make sure that we are hiring officers that have the temperament to not impose bodily harm or hurt anyone because they feel like they’re being challenged," Willis added.

The mental health proposal is expected to come up during South Fulton’s April council meeting.