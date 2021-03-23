South Fulton pulls liquor licenses for 3 nightclubs since November

As the city cracks down on nightclubs, Police Chief Keith Meadows said businesses need to do their part.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The city of South Fulton’s City Council will discuss at Tuesday's meeting whether or not if the South Beach Nightclub will get its liquor license back. It’s one of three clubs that's had their liquor licenses pulled since last November.

As the city cracks down on nightclubs, Police Chief Keith Meadows said businesses need to do their part.

“Our primary goal is and will always be to manage our crime rate and to reduce crime and if we have to hold many of these businesses responsible for policing their parking lots and inside of their doors then we’re prepared to do that,” Meadows said.

Here's a quick breakdown of what led to the businesses' liquor licenses being pulled.

In November, The Bodega on Old National Highway was closed for allegedly illegally using the property. Police said hey were selling alcohol without a permit and using their club as a hair salon.

Then in February, The South Beach Club, which is also on Old National Highway, had their liquor license pulled after police said there were several shootings there. On February 14 police said two people were shot inside the club during a dispute. The victims survived and a security guard was charged with aggravated assault.

Then just this past Friday, The Burn Lounge on Roosevelt Highway had their liquor license pulled after police say there were two assaults reported - one including a gun, both involving the same female employee.

Meadows said it’s all about keeping the community safe and holding business owners accountable.

"Right now we’re in the process of making sure we set a standard for the businesses in south Fulton and we’re holding a lot of the owners and management accountable for those standards,” said Meadows.

The owner of the Burn Lounge, Shonica Crocker, disagreed and said in the seven years they’ve been open, these are isolated incidents.



"To loop us in and to vacuum Burn Lounge into a conversation of sex trafficking or illegal activity or not caring about our community is just derogatory and defamatory,” Crocker said.