South Fulton residents now eligible to purchase Flood Insurance

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton residents will now be able to purchase flood insurance, according to a recent release from the city.

The insurance is now eligible through the "federally-backed National Flood Insurance Program" now that the city has been accepted.

The program is managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). According to the press release, 22,000+ communities across the nation have taken advantage of this service.

“Flooding can devastate a family by causing damage and adding the high expense of repairs,” said South Fulton Mayor William “Bill” Edwards. “Because of our diligent work to prepare our city for floods, residents can minimize that expense by purchasing insurance through this trusted program.”

City of South Fulton residents should know there is a 30-day waiting period before flood insurance is active.

Here are the limits and notes in the release:

For single-family dwellings, the building coverage limit is $250,000, and the content coverage limit is $100,000.

Renters can also protect their belongings by purchasing content coverage.

For commercial properties, the building and content coverage limits are both $500,000.

Residents living in designated flood hazard areas are required to purchase flood insurance. This is in accordance with the Federal Disaster Protection Act of 1973.