South Fulton police investigating after clerk killed in convenience store robbery

The shooting stemmed from a robbery, officers said.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A convenience store robbery is being investigated as a homicide after the clerk was shot dead, South Fulton Police Department officers said Tuesday evening.

Officers said they found the clerk shot several times at the Quick Pick Food Mart along Welcome All Road, which is off Roosevelt Highway and down the street from a fire station. First responders said the clerk was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and ultimately died at the crime scene. Police said he was 44 years old.

Early evidence shows shots were fired as the store was being robbed, investigators said.

Officers said they don't have any information about a suspect or how many people may have been involved. They did not release any other details and said they continue to investigate.

