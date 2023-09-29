'We paid twice' | City of South Fulton residents say they were double-billed for trash service

South Fulton residents are dealing with problems over trash service payments.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Confusion continues over the City of South Fulton sanitation bill.

Residents were sent bills for trash pickup but homeowner’s mortgage companies were also notified and paid the outstanding balances, causing many to pay twice for the service.

“Something in the milk ain’t clean and definitely I agree it’s suspect," said South Fulton resident Patricia Wise. Wise is among those who received a trash bill from the Fulton County Tax Assessors Office.

“What a trash bill should have been, was like it was years ago, you pay your trash bill every quarter and it was done. Now (that) it’s been intertwined with the tax collection you also have to be aware that it could mean potential foreclosure,” Wise said.

With that in mind, residents like Wise rushed to pay their trash bill, but the Fulton County Tax Assessors Office didn’t just send the bill to the homeowner on record, just like other tax assessments - homeowner's mortgage companies were also notified and in many cases that company also paid the bill.

“They found that these bills were outstanding and made a payment on the (behalf) of the property owners. Property owners at the same time weren’t aware of this and made payments and now they are due a refund,” said Gordon Burkette with the City of South Fulton.

Burkette said the Tax Assessors Office will automatically refund all overpayments but that process could take two to four weeks. Still, some residents like Shawanda Clarke said the mix-up is part of a bigger issue.

“They never said it was a tax, they’ve always said this is not a tax so your mortgage company will not see that, it’s always been labeled as a sanitation bill,” said Clarke.

11Alive has confirmed the bill is being treated like other property taxes and failure to pay the $233 could result in residents losing their homes.

“A lien will be placed because it is considered a tax and the majority of the seniors don’t even pay property taxes due to their age,” added Clarke.