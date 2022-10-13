South Gwinnett High School evacuated after bathroom fire

A fire alarm triggered evacuation procedures.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — South Gwinnett High School was evacuated Thursday morning after a fire was discovered in a bathroom.

The school's fire alarm was triggered around 8:25 a.m., about an hour after classes started. Students were evacuated to the stadium, according to a message sent to parents.

Students were not allowed to be released until the Fire Marshall cleared the fire.

"Let me be clear, your students are safe and will be returning to our instructional day shortly," Principal Dorothy Jarrett wrote in a message to families, released around 9:45 a.m. "There is no reason for them to be checked out."