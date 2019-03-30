ATLANTA — One person has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after being rescued from an apartment fire in Southeast Atlanta.

Around 2:52 p.m., the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department was called to the 900 block of Trestletree Court SE.

"While we were in-route, we got a report that there's a possibility that there's a person trapped in the apartment," Assistant Fire Chief Chris Wessels said.

The first firefighters to arrive found significant fire already moving through the second-floor apartment. They also learned that reports of a person inside were true. So they moved quickly upon arriving and got inside to search for the victim.

"They were able to rescue one victim. We obviously tended to that victim medically and transported them to Grady hospital," Wessels said.

No other injuries were reported for residents or firefighters. Neighbors were surprised by the fire and one said he didn't realize, initially, that anyone was inside.

"At first we seen some smoke it was me and a couple of guys - we seen some smoke," Trice Lott said. "And then, like, we ran down to the unit and was trying to figure out what was going on."

He said some more people pulled up and kicked the door in.

"Once they realized it was a fire, they knocked the window out and they ventilated the building, you know what I'm saying?" Lott said. "But we didn't' know nobody was in there."

He credited the fast actions of firefighters with saving the victim's life.

"When they pulled her out, they resuscitated her," he said. "... the fire department brought her back to life."

The apartment is located in the southwestern corner of the Ormewood Park neighborhood. Wessels said that they were able to keep the fire itself contained to the one unit with only water damage reported in the one below it.

"Anytime we get a structure fire, this is our standard response," he said. "We try to overwhelm it early and the results today show why that's so important."

11Alive is working to gather more details. Check back for updates as they become available.