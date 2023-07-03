Man shot to death, left on ground outside Atlanta home: Police

He died at the hospital.

ATLANTA — A man was left for dead in a Sunday night shooting, police said.

Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating after the man was found shot on the ground in southwest Atlanta, not far from Atlanta Metropolitan State College and The Villages at Carver Family YMCA.

Originally, police were called around 11:15 p.m. to a home along Thornton St. SW where they found the man. He was rushed to the hospital where he died, according to investigators.

Homicide detectives are now working to learn the circumstances of the shooting.