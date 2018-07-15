ATLANTA -- A woman and her 5-year-old child were the victims of a Sunday afternoon carjacking.

Police said the woman and her daughter were visiting the victim's sister at 801 Moury Avenue. As they were getting into their parked vehicle, the suspect approached them, pointed a gun at the child and demanded the vehicle.

Police said both the woman and her daughter fled the scene but the mother didn't realize her daughter had fled, leading to a brief search.

More details as they become available.

