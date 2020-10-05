Atlanta shooting at gas station sends teen to hospital

ATLANTA — A teen is recovering at a local hospital after police say he was shot in Atlanta on Sunday.
The shooting happened near a gas station at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fairburn Road in Atlanta's Adamsville neighborhood in the afternoon hours. Many details are still under investigation but police did confirm that the victim, an 18-year-old male, was shot in the abdomen. He's described as stable though his official condition hasn't yet been released.
The circumstances that led to the shooting and details on a possible shooter haven't been released as police continue working to find answers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.
